 Highlights: England vs Slovakia
    • , , Tagged , , ,


    Highlights: England vs Slovakia

    England vs Slovakia
    England vs Slovakia
    Published on

    Marcus Rashford’s first goal at Wembley ensured England remain in control of their World Cup qualification destiny after coming from behind to defeat Slovakia 2-1 on Monday.

    Stanislav Lobotka gave the visitors a surprise early lead in London to leave manager Gareth Southgate and his players with plenty of cause for concern.

    However, Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier equalised with a well-taken finish from a corner in the 37th minute.

    And Manchester United forward Rashford, who was dispossessed in the build-up to Lobotka’s strike, made amends for his earlier error by firing home what proved to be the winner from outside the area a minute before the hour mark.

    The result sends England five points clear at the top of Uefa Group F with two matches in October remaining, at home to Slovenia and away to Lithuania, with their place at the finals in Russia appearing increasingly assured.

    Watch: England vs Slovakia 

    Article written by