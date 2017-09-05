Highlights: England vs Slovakia

Marcus Rashford’s first goal at Wembley ensured England remain in control of their World Cup qualification destiny after coming from behind to defeat Slovakia 2-1 on Monday.

Stanislav Lobotka gave the visitors a surprise early lead in London to leave manager Gareth Southgate and his players with plenty of cause for concern.

However, Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier equalised with a well-taken finish from a corner in the 37th minute.

And Manchester United forward Rashford, who was dispossessed in the build-up to Lobotka’s strike, made amends for his earlier error by firing home what proved to be the winner from outside the area a minute before the hour mark.

The result sends England five points clear at the top of Uefa Group F with two matches in October remaining, at home to Slovenia and away to Lithuania, with their place at the finals in Russia appearing increasingly assured.

Watch: England vs Slovakia