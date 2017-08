Watch highlights of Cape Town City’s narrow 1-0 victory over defending MTN8 champions Bidvest Wits in their semi-final first leg at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Winger Ayanda Patosi handed the Citizens a one-goal advantage in the two-legged tie as they prepare to face-off at the Bidvest Stadium in the return leg on 10 September, with kick-off at 15:00.

Watch: Cape Town City vs Bidvest Wits