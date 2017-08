Watch highlights of Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Free State Stadium in their Absa Premiership opener.

Erick Mathoho first half goal was cancelled out by Atusaye Nyondo’s second half penalty as both sides shared the spoils.

Celtic currently sits seventh on the Absa Premiership standings while Amakhosi are placed ninth after week one of PSL action.

Watch: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs