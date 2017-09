Watch highlights of Bidvest Wits secure their first win of this campaign after defeating Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Absa Premiership at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Gerald Phiri’s fifth minute goal, proved to be the only goal of the match as the Clever Boys claimed their first three points in the PSL by handing the Buccaneers their first defeat of the season.

Watch: Bidvest Wits vs Orlando Pirates