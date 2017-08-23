Heather Clark shines at nationals

The early rounds of the 2017 Surfing Championships hosted by Buffalo City began in challenging conditions on Tuesday, with Heather Clark starring.

The 52nd edition of the premier Surfing South Africa nationals features over 160 surfers from nine districts who are competing for nine individual titles as well as team honours.

Strong winds and changing conditions, which improved throughout the day, produced some fine individual performances and high scoring heats.

Standout surfer on the day was Clark of UGU Surfriders. who posted a remarkable 19 out of a possible 20 points in her Round One heat. Clark is attempting to secure her ninth South African title since winning her first (also at Nahoon Reef) a remarkable 28 years ago!

Another standout on day one was five-time and defending SA men’s champion, Greg Emslie of Buffalo City Surfriders, who posted the highest heat score in Round One.

Joining Emslie in Round Three as heat winners are teammates Michael Monk, Devyn Mattheys, Luke Malherbe and Thomas Lindhorst. Others who won their first round heats were Cody Coetsee and Derek Horlock (both UGU), Adin Masencamp (Cape Winelands), Jerry van Wyk and Joshe Faulkner ( Nelson Mandela Bay) and Llewellyn Whittaker (Eden).

Joining Clark in Round Three of the women’s division are Olivia Brand (eThekweni), Danica Stockigt and Tayla de Coning (both Buffalo City) and Britney Linder (Nelson Mandela Bay).

The South African championships ends with the finals on Sunday.

Photo: Ian Thurtell