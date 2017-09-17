Hamilton wins after Vettel crashes out

Lewis Hamilton won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead in the F1 drivers’ championship to 28 points.

The Mercedes driver started the race from fifth on the grid, but had taken the lead by the first corner after Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel collided with teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in wet conditions.

Vettel then lost his front wing and was left with no option but to retire.

It was the first time that Ferrari teammates had taken each other out on the opening lap in 67 years, nearly 1,000 grands prix and 108 drivers.

Hamilton was in control for the rest of the race, with Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas going on to finish second and third respectively.

‘I want to congratulate my team, they did a fantastic job,’ said Hamilton. ‘We struggled yesterday [in qualifying] and we had no idea what would happen today. We were fortunate with what happened with the Ferraris at the beginning but I could not be happier.

‘I capitalised on the incident. Who would know what would happen? Daniel put up a really good fight today. I hoped I would get to race Sebastian at the beginning. Of course it is better the way it is.

‘You are just focused on winning,’ Hamilton added. ‘I needed it to rain and as soon as it did I knew where I was going to finish. I knew I had the pace when it rains, just not in the dry.’