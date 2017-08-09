Griquas claim bonus-point win over WP

Griquas scored five tries in their 44-34 bonus-point win against Western Province in Kimberley on Wednesday. JON CARDINELLI reports.

The game witnessed 10 tries in all. While the finishing from both teams was good, it has to be said that the defence from both teams was dire.

Where Griquas excelled was at the gainline. They applied the pressure and WP failed to maintain their discipline.

The visitors conceded 14 points while Dewaldt Duvenage was in the sin bin in the first half. They leaked as many as 17 while SP Marais sat on the naughty boy’s chair in the second.

They were still in the match at half-time, though. When Duvenage returned to the field, Province scored twice to narrow the deficit to two points. They went to the break 17-15 down.

Seabelo Senatla scored two minutes into the second stanza. Kurt Coleman converted as the visitors started to take control at 22-17.

Fullback SP Marais scored in the 57th minute. At 34-24, the visitors were in a commanding position.

Marais went from hero to villain, however, when he tackled an opponent around the neck in the 60th minute. A yellow card was brandished and Griquas were allowed to narrow the deficit in the player’s absence.

Griquas were far more clinical in the closing stages. Replacement George Whitehead nailed two crucial penalties. The second took Griquas two scores clear of WP.

Province threw everything at Griquas in the dying moments. The hosts held firm, though, to deny WP a bonus point for finishing withing seven.

The result sees Griquas ending a nine-game losing streak against WP in the Currie Cup.

Griquas – Tries: Liam Hendricks, Ederies Arendse, Renier Botha, Tiaan Dorfling, Wendal Wehr. Conversions: André Swarts (5). Penalties: Swarts, George Whitehead (2).

WP – Tries: Nizaam Carr, Bjorn Basson, Seabelo Senatla, Kurt Coleman, SP Marais. Conversions: Kurt Coleman (2), Damian Willemse. Penalty: Coleman.

Griquas – 15 AJ Coertzen (c), 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Tertius Kruger, 12 Jonathan Francke, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 Andre Swarts, 9 Renier Botha, 8 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Janse van Vuren, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Marius Fourie, 1 Liam Hendricks.

Subs: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Stephan Kotzé, 18 Jonathan Adendorf, 19 De Wet Kruger, 20 Tiaan Dorfling, 21 George Whitehead, 22 Eric Zana.

Western Province – 15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Michal Hazner, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Steph de Wit, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (c), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Subs: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Jurie van Vuuren, 19 Jaco Coetzee, 20 Jano Vermaak, 21 Huw Jones, 22 Damian Willemse.

Photo: Louis Botha/Gallo Images