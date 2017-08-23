Smith: Proteas need strong leadership

Graeme Smith has stressed that solid leadership is the most important factor for the Proteas during their transitional period.

A new Proteas head coach announcement is imminent, with ex-Windies quick and current England bowling coach, Ottis Gibson, the most likely replacement for Russell Domingo.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Smith was cautious with his comments about Gibson’s appointment.

‘We’ll first have to see how things go with him [Gibson] at the helm. One thing is certain, there is good, strong leadership needed for the team.’

According to Smith, the situation regarding AB de Villiers’ future must be a priority for the new coach.

‘It needs to get sorted once and for all so that there is clarity for everyone and where they stand with him. The new coach will play a large and important role in that.’

Smith recently landed his first serious coaching role when he was unveiled as the head coach of the Benoni Zalmi, with Geoffrey Toyana as his assistant, for the inaugural T20 Global League, which kicks off in November.

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix