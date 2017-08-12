Grace misses the cut, Fowler in the hunt at PGA Champs

Branden Grace will have the weekend off, after following his first round 77 with a second round 74 on Friday at Quail Hollow.

Grace failed to follow his last two PGA Championship performances – two top-five finishes – as he opened his second round with a double on the par 5 10th hole. He managed to pull one of those shots back with a birdie on the 15 as he made the turn in 37.

His championship was over after bogeys at 1, 6 and 7 moved him to ten over, before making a four on the par 5 7th hole for a second 37.

The 29-year-old was the only South African off in the morning, but failed to take advantage of the best scoring conditions as the wind began to pick up in Charlotte.

Rickie Fowler kept himself on the right side of the leaderboard with another solid display on Friday. Beginning his day at -2, Fowler missed a good chance to get to -3 on his opening hole (the 10th) before making a bogey on the 12th. His front nine included two birdies – on 14 and 17 – to get him to three under.

His back nine were all pars as he more or less paid the price for his conservative club selection off the tee. Joining Fowler in the marquee group were Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

The Northern Irishman was staring another missed cut in the eye after four bogeys in five holes, before two late birdies helped him get back to plus two for the championship, before he left his putt on the ninth right on the lip of the hole.

Rahm went the wrong way, but did enough to be around on the weekend after four bogeys in six holes on his front nine. The Spaniard is three over for the tournament, after an error-ridden performance.

Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images