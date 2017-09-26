Grace drops again in latest rankings

South Africa’s Branden Grace continued to slip down the latest rankings sitting in 42nd place in the latest edition while Dustin Johnson continues to dominate at the top.

Grace was 13th at this stage last year and is now in danger of losing his place in the top 50 – and with it an invite to the 2018 Masters – should he not arrest his slide.

The 29-year-old South African secured just three top 10 finishes this year – most notably finishing T6 at The Open when he shot 62 in the penultimate round. He remains the third highest ranked behind Louis Oosthuizen (no change at 21) and Charl Schwartzel (no change at 27) with all three in action at this week’s Presidents Cup.

Rory McIlroy moved up to spots to sixth but a poor finish at this week’s British Masters will see him drop back down to ninth or even as low as 10th as he struggles in a year filled with injuries.

Dean Burmester and George Coetzee – who trailed by one going into the final round in Portugal but finished with a triple bogey – both made moves in the right direction to sit in 125 and 135 respectively after the pair finished T7.

Top 10 South African rankings:

Louis Oosthuizen – 21

Charl Schwartzel – 27

Branden Grace – 42

Dylan Fritelli – 89

Richard Sterne – 110

Brandon Stone – 116

Dean Burmester – 125

George Coetzee – 135

Jaco Van Zyl – 170

Haydn Porteous – 208

Full OWGR rankings

Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images