Gould wins top award at SuperSport

SuperSport United defender Morgan Gould walked away with the coveted Player of the Season accolade at the clubs award ceremony on Monday.

The veteran defender, who walked away with as the big winner on the night, played a crucial role in helping Matsatsantsa claim the Nedbank Cup trophy and finish fifth in the Absa Premiership.

The 34-year-old managed to feature 31 times in all competitions for United while scoring two goals in the process.

Meanwhile, left winger Thabo Mnyamane walked away with two awards including the Chairman’s award and the Players Player of the Season award respectively.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net eight times and assisted a further seven from 27 appearances in all competitions last season.

New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie finished as Matsatsantsa top goal scorer for the 2016-17 campaign after netting 11 goals in 37 appearances.

SuperSport captain Dean Furman scooped the Coach Award after leading the team to success in the Nedbank Cup.

United central midfielder Teboho Mokoena claimed the Young Player of the Season prize for his impressive performances he produced during his debut season.

SuperSport United award winners:

Player of the Season: Morgan Gould

Players’ Player of the Season: Thabo Mnyamane

Golden Boot: Jeremy Brockie

Young Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena

Chairman’s Award: Thabo Mnyamane

‘Thomas Madigage’ Award: Kaitano Tembo

Coach’s Award: Dean Furman

Branch of the Year: Mamelodi Branch