Gould excited by Bafana return

SuperSport United defender Morgan Gould says he will treat his Bafana Bafana call-up like it’s his first following his return to the national team after a four-year absence.

The 34-year-old’s exploits in the 2016-17 Absa Premiership season saw him win the club’s Player of the Season and the former Kaizer Chiefs defender says he will

give it his all in what could be his 27th national team appearance.

‘Being away from the national team for four years cuts your supply, so to get recalled you become a new player. I’m going to take it as I’m a nobody, I haven’t been there,’ he told reporters.

‘I’m going to give whatever I need to give for the good of the nation, and I’ve done that with SuperSport

‘Hopefully what I’ve done at my club will just filter in when I’m needed to play a part for my national team.

‘The guys have done an exceptional job [already] and, if my experience is needed on the day, I’ll definitely try and use that to my advantage,’ he added.

Having been considered surplus to requirements at Chiefs and over the hill by many, Gould attributed his comeback to hard work.

‘I’m just ecstatic that I’ve been called up, and it just goes to show if you ‘slay’ in your lane everything will come your way if it should.

When speaking about his potential role in the team, Gould said he would play his heart out despite knowing a limited role could be on the cards on Friday.

‘Nothing’s been earmarked, but I know as a footballer what my role is and I know what my capabilities are.

‘To be honest, I can say it gladly and proudly, should we go 1-0 or 2-0 up and he [Baxter] needs me for the last three minutes, I’ll give my three minutes as if I’m playing 90 minutes in a World Cup,’ he concluded.

