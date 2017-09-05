Gome keen to stay in SA

Namibian midfielder Wangu Gome insists that he would like to remain in South Africa after being released by Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits.



Gome spent two seasons on loan at the Clever Boys from Namibian outfit Civics Windhoek, where he only managed 13 appearances in the Absa Premiership, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup respectively.

The 24-year-old, who was released by Wits, says he is keen to remain in South Africa after recently training with National First Division outfit Stellenbosch.

‘My contract with Wits ran up and they didn’t renew,’ Gome told KickOff.com.

‘So right now I am a free agent and looking for a team preferably in South Africa. I trained with Stellenbosch but then had to come back home for my sister’s wedding.

‘I am basically waiting for them [Stellenbosch] to come back to me because they are currently talking to my agent.’

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix