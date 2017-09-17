 Golovkin, Alvarez draw Vegas thriller
    • , Tagged


    Golovkin, Alvarez draw Vegas thriller

    Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin
    Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin
    Published on

    Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez drew their middleweight boxing match after 12 rounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Judge Dave Moretti scored the tense battle 114-114. Dan Trella saw it 115-113 for Golovkin, but Adalaide Byrd had it one-sided, 118-110, for Alvarez.

    Golovkin is now 37-0-1 with 33 knockouts. Alvarez is now 49–1–2, with the only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    ‘It was a big drama show,’ Golovkin said afterwards. ‘[The scoring] is not my fault. I put pressure on him every round.’

    Asked if he thought he won the fight, GGG said, ‘Look, I still have all the belts. I am still the champion.’

    Alvarez, though, said he believed he deserved to win the fight.

    ‘There wasn’t any power that surprised me. In the first rounds, I came out to see what he had. Then I was building from there. I think I won eight rounds. I felt that I won the fight.

    ‘I think I was superior in the ring. I won at least seven or eight rounds. I was able to counter-punch and made Gennady wobble at least three times. If we fight again, it’s up to the people. I feel frustrated over my draw.’

     

    Article written by