Golovkin, Alvarez draw Vegas thriller

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez drew their middleweight boxing match after 12 rounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Judge Dave Moretti scored the tense battle 114-114. Dan Trella saw it 115-113 for Golovkin, but Adalaide Byrd had it one-sided, 118-110, for Alvarez.

Golovkin is now 37-0-1 with 33 knockouts. Alvarez is now 49–1–2, with the only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

‘It was a big drama show,’ Golovkin said afterwards. ‘[The scoring] is not my fault. I put pressure on him every round.’

Asked if he thought he won the fight, GGG said, ‘Look, I still have all the belts. I am still the champion.’

Alvarez, though, said he believed he deserved to win the fight.

‘There wasn’t any power that surprised me. In the first rounds, I came out to see what he had. Then I was building from there. I think I won eight rounds. I felt that I won the fight.

‘I think I was superior in the ring. I won at least seven or eight rounds. I was able to counter-punch and made Gennady wobble at least three times. If we fight again, it’s up to the people. I feel frustrated over my draw.’