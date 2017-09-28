Gold: Coetzee’s Hougaard comments ‘bizarre’

Worcester coach Gary Gold has questioned Allister Coetzee’s comments regarding Francois Hougaard’s axing from the Springbok squad.

The Bok coach on Monday said Hougaard had battled to meet the technical requirements for a Test-quality scrumhalf.

‘Francois is a fantastic rugby player, but there has been a bit of an issue in terms of continuity of playing regularly at No 9, which hasn’t helped his technical ability to be a great scrumhalf at Test level. That’s unfortunately the case, and it hasn’t gone well. It’s obviously really important for our No 9s to perform well, but I just think technically at this level it has been a struggle for him really.’

In his latest column for The Times, Gold said he was delighted to have Hougaard back at Worcester and surprised he had been the first player released by the Boks.

‘It’s a tough call on Francois, who has been a loyal servant of South African rugby for a long time,’ wrote Gold.

‘I find Coetzee’s comments regarding Hougaard’s axing bizarre, and I would like to see what elements of his game he struggled with technically according to the national coach.’

Gold added that he was ‘intrigued’ by Louis Schreuder’s call-up to the squad as Hougaard’s replacement.

‘He is a good scrumhalf with pedigree, but the fact of the matter is that he is not yet tried and tested at Test match level.’

Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport