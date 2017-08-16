Gibson available after Windies Test series

Ottis Gibson will remain as England bowling coach until after the West Indies Test series.

CSA are set to unveil the new Proteas coach by the end of the week and reports suggest that he is first in line as the favourite to replace Russell Domingo as South African head-coach.

According to Espncricinfo.com Gibson has confirmed that he will stay with the England squad until after the Test series against the West Indies, which starts 7 September.

Ottis’ contract with the ECB runs until the end of the 2018 season, but according to sources, a deal has been agreed between ECB and CSA, while contract agreements with Gibson are said to still be pending.

Faf du Plessis confirmed the panel’s decision on him as their ideal pick for the coaching role, after the Proteas returned from their England tour.

‘The decision has been made by the panel and they’ve chosen Gibson as their recommendation. Now that goes to the board and they need to decide whether to go with that recommendation or not,’ Du Plessis said.

Russell Domingo’s uncertainty on whether he will stay on as Proteas coach has emphasised that an announcement is near.

The new Proteas coach’s first assignment will be a series against Bangladesh, with the first Test set to start on 28 Septemeber.