Gibbs to coach in Afghanistan

Former Proteas superstar Herschelle Gibbs will make his debut as a coach in the Afghanistan Sphageeza T20 cricket league for the Speenghar Tigers.

The competition is set to start in Kabul on 12 September, and the 43-year-old is said to be working closely with the Tigers captain, Shahid Afridi.

According to Sport Star, both Afridi and Gibbs have confirmed their involvement with the Tigers.

‘Yes, I will be joining the Speenghar Tigers as the coach,’ said Gibbs, who will travel over the next few days to join up with the side, to Sport Star Live.

Ex-Pakistan captain Afridi confirmed that he would be playing: ‘I’ll be playing in the Afghan T20 league supporting and promoting peace through cricket.’

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief Atif Mashal confirmed that other Pakistan internationals, as well as players from the West Indies and Bangladesh, will also take part in the tournament.

‘Shahid Afridi will come to play in Kabul,’ said Mashal. ‘Only those Pakistani cricketers who have central contracts might not be available because of international commitments.

‘The rest will come. We have also got NOC for the West Indies and Bangladesh players.’

The league is set to begin on 12 September.

Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images