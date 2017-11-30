Gelant, Du Preez start for Springboks

Warrick Gelant and Dan du Preez will both make a first Test start for the Springboks in Saturday’s clash against Wales in Cardiff.

After making a positive impression in his Bok debut off the bench last weekend, Gelant has been rewarded with a starting berth as he replaces Courtnall Skosan on the left wing.

‘Warrick is an elusive runner, he used his opportunity last week and I am looking forward to see him getting a start on Saturday,’ coach Allister Coetzee said.

‘It is great to welcome Malcolm back. However, Bongi did a superb job against Italy and I expect the same performance from him when he comes on later in the game.’

Meanwhile, with overseas-based veterans Duane Vermeulen and Francois Louw unavailable to the Boks this week, Coetzee has been forced to reshuffle the back row.

As a result, Du Preez will come in at No 8 after playing off the bench in the last two Tests, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will start at blindside flank along with Siya Kolisi, who is back from paternity leave.

In the front row, Steven Kitshoff replaces the injured Beast Mtawarira, while an unforced change to the side sees fit-again Malcolm Marx reclaim the No 2 jersey from Bongi Mbonambi.

On the bench, Louis Schreuder and Lukhanyo Am could make their Test debuts, while Oupa Mohoje returns to the match 23.

‘I decided to select two loose forwards on the bench because Pieter-Steph du Toit can cover lock, while Oupa and Uzair each have a skill set that can fit into different roles when needed,’ Coetzee explained.

Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Warrick Gelant, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Oupa Mohoje, 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

Photo: Matteo Ciambelli/Getty Images