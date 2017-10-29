Gelant, Am called up for Bok tour

Four uncapped players have been included in the 34-man Springbok squad for their end-of-year tour.

They are Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant, and Sharks trio Lukhanyo Am (centre), Dan du Preez (No 8) and Louis Schreuder (scrumhalf).

Prop Coenie Oosthuizen has been recalled to the squad having successfully completed his rehabilitation from an arm injury. Loose forward Uzair Cassiem has also recovered from the rib injury he sustained against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

There are also recalls to the squad for the Cheetahs duo of Francois Venter (centre) and Oupa Mohoje (loose forward).

Flanker Jean-Luc du Preez, who sustained an ankle injury in the Currie Cup final on Saturday, will undergo an MRI scan on Monday. His inclusion in the squad is subject to the results of the scan and the orthopaedic opinion. The decision to call for a possible replacement, if needed, will depend on the outcome of the scan and the orthopaedic opinion.

Eben Etzebeth will continue to lead the side in the injury-enforced absence of Warren Whiteley, but the squad will be without Jan Serfontein, who asked not to be considered for the tour as he wants to settle in at French club Montpellier, where he has recently joined.

Coetzee also announced that Siya Kolisi will return to Cape Town after the Test against France in Paris on 18 November as his wife, Rachel, is due to give birth the following week. He will not be available for the Test against Italy on 25 November in Padova, but will rejoin the group for the final tour match in Cardiff against Wales.

Players who are contracted to overseas clubs – Franco Mostert, Francois Louw and Elton Jantjies – will not be considered for selection for the 2 December encounter against Wales, as this Test falls outside the international window.

Other players not considered for selection for the four-week tour because of injury or other reasons, include among others: Warren Whiteley (No 8), Jaco Kriel (flank), Frans Malherbe (prop), Sbu Nkosi (wing), Ruan Combrinck (wing) and Jan Serfontein (centre).

‘This squad reflects consistency and continuity, while we also rewarded players who have constantly shown good form this season,’ explained Coetzee.

‘Warrick and Lukhanyo are two examples of players who have excelled in the season so far. It’s great to have them in the squad and I look forward to working with them, but at the same time I feel sorry for Sbu Nkosi in particular – he had an impressive debut senior season, and it is unfortunate that he will miss the tour because of his elbow injury.’

‘With the World Cup now less than two years away, this demanding tour gives us another very good opportunity to keep on building depth and experience.

‘Eight new players were capped so far this season, and a total of 19 new international players made their Springbok debuts since the 2015 World Cup, and we’ve also had a number of new Springbok captains since then. Our process to rebuild the Bok team and steadily working towards the 2019 World Cup in Japan is continuing at a good and satisfying pace.’

Springboks’ tour fixtures:

11 November vs Ireland in Dublin

18 November vs France in Paris

25 November vs Italy in Padova

2 December vs Wales in Cardiff

Springbok tour squad:

Forwards – Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Ruan Dreyer, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx (hooker, Xerox Golden Lions), Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohojé, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle.

Backs – Lukhanyo Am, Curwin Bosch, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronjé, Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Handré Pollard, Raymond Rhule, Louis Schreuder, Courtnall Skosan, Francois Venter.

OPINION: Odds stacked against depleted Boks