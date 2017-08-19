Gabuza hands Pirates win in PSL opener against Chippa

Thamsanqa Gabuza’s first-half header gave Orlando Pirates a 1-0 win in their opening Absa Premiership encounter on Saturday evening, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

Milutin Sredejovic’s first starting line-up upon his return to the club saw him give debuts to Innocent Maela, Wayne Sandilands, Thamsanqa Sangweni and Musa Nyatama, while fielding a new-look defence consisting of Gladwin Shitolo, Matalaba, Maelea and Ntsikelelo Nyauza. Winger Thabo Qalinge was also handed a rare start.

Dan Malesela handed debuts to former Pirates man Brighton Mhlongo, as well as Kurt Lentjies and Moeketsi Sekola.

Pirates made their intentions known from the offset and got off to the livelier start of the two teams, with Mhlongo producing a fine save to keep out Mpho Makola’s effort from six-yards out.

The Soweto giants continued to make inroads and came close to opening the lead in the 20th minute, but Gabuza’s header went inches wide of the target.

Chippa hardly posed a threat to Pirates in the opening twenty minutes largely due Sredejovic’s sides high intensity.

Sandilands reacted quickest off his line to deny Sekola from close range in the 30th minute.

Pirates were rewarded for their attacking efforts when debutant Maela provided a great ball in the area for Gabuza to head home to give them the lead in the 36th minute.

Micho’s side could have had second minutes before the half-time break through a counter attack, but Nyatama’s resultant shot proved wayward.

Chippa consolidated themselves and organised their midfield in a bid to thwart Pirates’ continuous attacks, but that didn’t stop the Makola and Qalinge, who continued to find ways past the Chilli Boys’ defence.

Both sides made changes as Abel Mabaso replaced Lentjies in the 50th minute, while Nyatama made way for Luvuyo Memela and Mark Mayambela came on for Menzi Masuku.

Chippa mustered little in response to Pirates’ dominance, while Pirates in turn looked to double their advantage and seal off the game as they introduced Temdai Ndoro and Issa Sarr for Gabuza and Makola respectively.

Chippa applied quite a bit of pressure on Pirates in the final stages with Sandilands being called upon to keep his side in the lead, but Pirates survived any late scares as they ran out 1-0 victors.

