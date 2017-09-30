Gabuza brace secures point for Pirates

Thamsanqa Gabuza scored in stoppage time as Orlando Pirates played to a 2-2 draw against Polokwane City on Saturday night, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

The encounter got off to a lively start with both sides intent on attacking one another, but it was Pirates who looked more comfortable when in possession of the ball.

Thamsanqa Gabuza was gifted with the first opportunity of the game when he latched onto Musa Nyatama’s ball into the area, but his shot was parried away by Harold Ndlovu.

Some good interplay by Pirates saw an enterprising one-two being played by Mthokozisi Dube and Gabuza, with the latter almost benefiting from a ricocheted effort, but it was cleared off the line.

The two sides went into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.

Gabuza opened the scoring in the 50th minute when Thembinkosi Lorch unselfishly teed him up for him to rifle home.

The goal spurred the home side into attack and the were rewarded for their attacking efforts when Rendani Ndou equalised in the 60th minute.

Rise and Shine threatened with their pace and it their cause was aided by Pirates’ lax defending and gifting away of possession as they took the lead for the first time in the encounter in the 69th minute as Rodney Ramagalela rifled home Maluleka’s through ball.

Pirates threw everything they could in the remaining minutes of the encounter, including handing newly-signed striker Justin Shonga his debut.

The visitors equalised matters in stoppage time when Musa Nyatama’s hopeful long ball into the area found Gabuza who headed home with Chigova in no-man’s land as Polkwane City extended their winless streak to five consecutive games in the PSL.