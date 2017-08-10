Furman wary of Chiefs threat

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman says they will have to be on their ‘A-game’ if they are to defeat Kaizer Chiefs in their MTN8 quarter-final tie.

Furman highlighted his side’s recent success at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, following their 4-1 triumph against Orlando Pirates at the same venue in the Nedbank Cup final last season.

‘We are going to Durban, the stadium which has been a good hunting ground for us,’ he told reporters at a MTN 8 press conference.

‘We enjoy going to Durban, in fact. But we know that we are going to come out in a stadium full of Chiefs fans and we will be up against it in terms of support.

‘Chiefs are a top side, they’ve got top players – there is no denying on that. We’ve got to be on our A-game to beat them, otherwise it’s going to be very tough,’ he added.

SuperSport will no doubt be buoyed by the fact that Chiefs did not defeat them in their two Absa Premiership encounters last season, in addition to knocking Amakhosi out of the Nedbank Cup en route to clinching the title.

‘I think we also had two draws against them in the league and we know that we are going to have an open game,’ he continued.

‘Both teams are looking to play exciting football and we hope we can come out top in this game.

‘It’s hard to tell where the team is in the first game of the season, but we know we are in a good physical state and we will be looking to put a good showing in the competition and go a lot further than we did in the last season,’ he concluded.

The two sides face off on Saturday night with kick-off scheduled for 20:15.

Photo: Aubrey Kgatsi/Backpagepix