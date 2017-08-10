Furman: Success is around the corner

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman believes Matsatsantsa will thrive in their MTN8 quarter-final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa will be hoping to redeem themselves after they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Mamelodi Sundowns last season, following their 3-1 defeat at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The 29-year-old believes Matsatsantsa thrive when they are under the sort of pressure promised by their mouth-watering clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

‘This will be a squad effort, success is around the corner,’ Furman told the media.

‘Chiefs are a top side, we will be up against it, but we thrive and enjoy it when everyone is against us.’

The match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium kicks off at 20:15.