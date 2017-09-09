FS Stars sign former Chiefs and Pirates men

Free State Stars have confirmed the acquisitions of former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates men Edward Manqele and Patrick Phungwayo respectively.

Phungwayo was released by Pirates last month after falling out of favour, while Manqele completed his return to the club following a lengthy trial stint.

El La Koto released an official statement on their website, publicising details of the duo’s contract.

‘Manqele returns to Goble Park for his second stint after making his name within the domestic scene during the 2011-12 season – where he lit the Premiership up with 11 goals in 28 league games,’ the club’s official website stated.

‘His form earned him a lucrative move to Mamelodi Sundowns, before going on to represent Moroka Swallows, Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs.

‘Now, the 30-year-old makes a long-awaited return five years later to rediscover the form that made him one of the most lethal finishers in the South African top-flight.

‘Our second addition, Phungwayo, also joins on a free transfer, and like Manqele – comes with a great pedigree.

‘The 29-year-old left back started his career at the African Soccer Development Academy before his professional breakthrough with Bidvest Wits in 2008.

‘After two seasons with the Clever Boys, the Alexandra born defender was rated amongst the most promising players in the country and made a temporary switch to Europe with Greek side Panionios.

‘However, upon returning from the loan deal, the pacey left back continued to impress with the Students before earning a move to Orlando Pirates in 2012.

‘With 141 league appearances to his name, Phungwayo brings a wealth of experience to the camp and will no doubt add massively to the season ahead under the attack-minded system of manager Luc Eymael,’ the statement read.

Photo: Free State Stars’ website