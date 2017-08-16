Frittelli pleased after first Major

Dylan Frittelli is banking a memorable experience at his first Major in the USA at the PGA Championship, writes WADE PRETORIUS.

Frittelli was one of four South Africans to make the cut at the year’s final Major as he continues to build on his best season as a professional following a bright start to the European Tour season.

‘I had a really fun week at Quail Hollow,’ Frittelli told Compleat Golfer after touching down in Austin, Texas where he will continue his off course training for the next two weeks before returning to Europe for competitive golf.

A former teammate of Jordan Spieth, the young South African advanced to the weekend for the first time in a Major in just his second try and finished just one shot behind European heavyweights Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood.

‘Fun but long, that course was really really long and tough. I was setup really nicely staying with a South African just off the 15th tee and did some great work with my coach Chuck Cook, which definitely helped me put on a good showing this week.’

Frittelli was also pleased to be reunited with his regular caddie John Curtis, who was back after a leave of absence following his wife’s passing two months ago.

‘I really feel comfortable with John on the bag so having him around was also good for my game.’

‘I was really proud of the way I played. I feel like I stepped up into the moment. You know after The Open, my first Major, it was important to play well in my second one and I’m glad I did that. It was really hot and humid out there on the weekend and the course was very long, so I’m happy with how I went in tough scoring conditions.’

‘I felt a lot better here compared to Royal Birkdale. It was important for me to get over that and I was calm and I felt like I belonged, being more familiar with my surroundings. It was cool to come back and play in the States, it’s been a while since I’ve been on the course here, so that was great too.’

Frittelli, who won for the first time at the Lyoness Open in Austria in June, is ranked 31st in the Race to Dubai.

Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images