All Blacks prop Owen Franks will undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon injury.

Franks was forced to withdraw from the All Blacks’ starting lineup ahead of their Test against the Wallabies in Dunedin on 26 August. He was replaced by Nepo Laulala, who is now set to get an extended run in the No 3 jersey.

Meanwhile, Sam Cane, Ryan Crotty and Wyatt Crockett have all been cleared to play against Argentina in New Plymouth on Saturday after recovering from recent head knocks.

Photo: Getty Images