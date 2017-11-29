Foster reflects on meteoric rise

Lyle Foster admits that he is still in shock about the events over the past year, following his fast-tracked progress to Orlando Pirates’ senior team.

The Pirates teenager was recently named on The Guardian’s list of the top sixty teenagers in the world, and the South Africa junior youth international admits that it has been quite a journey.

Foster was present at the launch of the 2017 Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge and revealed his shock at being promoted to the first team.

‘It’s been crazy. It’s crazy that I was playing in this tournament last year. I thought that I would be back again this year, but unfortunately I can’t,’ he told the media.

‘Life has moved very fast for me. I am happy that I made my dream come true, but I am still very far from where I want to be. It’s been a big transition.

‘I just try to keep level-headed and do the best that I can for the club that I grew up supporting,’ he added.

Foster recalled the day he gained promotion to his boyhood team, saying that he still can’t believe it.

‘It was a big shock,’ is how Foster describes his reaction to hearing the news of his promotion.

‘I had just come back from England with the (U20) national team. I was told that I had to play a friendly with the first team after I landed from England. The next day, I was signed.

‘It was madness for me. Even now, I still feel like I am dreaming. It’s quite weird when people ask to take pictures with me. I am not used to that.

‘I don’t want to be big-headed though, because if you’re big-headed, this game will eat you up. I am enjoying what I do. This is not a job, but a passion. To do it every day is just a bonus,’ he concluded.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix