Foster: Meyiwa inspired me

Orlando Pirates forward Lyle Foster admits that seeing Kaizer Chiefs teenager Wiseman Meyiwa play in the PSL provided him with added inspiration to make it in the top flight.

The 17-year-old spoke at the launch of the 2017 Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge in Soweto, and cited his involvement in amateur junior tournaments as part of his meteoric rise to the first team.

‘It’s crazy; that’s the only way I can describe it, because just three months ago I was still playing U17 tournaments – playing in the Engen and all these renowned development tournaments that unearth youngsters,’ he told goal.

‘To be playing in the PSL now is crazy and I don’t know how to take it, but I’m just happy and I thank God for the opportunity.

‘Hopefully I can grab it with both hands now that I’m playing for a huge club like Orlando Pirates and hopefully make my mark.

‘I remember watching the Carling Black Label Cup, and you know Wiseman Meyiwa from Kaizer Chiefs, he’s only 18 years old – and that inspired me to say “if he can do it, why can’t I?”

‘Kobamelo Kodisang, he’s playing for Bidvest Wits at the age of 18. So, these are the things that motivate and influence us to say ”If they can do it, why can’t you?” So, that was my motivation to try and work hard and try to get there.

‘Luckily I’m here now, but that’s not the main goal. The main goal is to try and be in the starting XI, and try to play every weekend,’ he concluded.

Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/Backpagepix