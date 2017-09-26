Former Pirates man explains FS Stars move

Patrick Phungwayo says Free State Stars gave him the best option of garnering game-time after he parted ways with Orlando Pirates.

The Soweto giants and the left-back parted ways following a five-year stay after a mutual agreement was reached for the termination of his contract in August prompting a subsequent move to El La Koto.

Phungwayo suggested that his move to the Bethlehem based-outfit was a no-brainer due to their guarantee of game-time.

‘Of course there were clubs but I wanted to play more and most teams had already done their pre-season with their players,’ he told kickoff.

‘I then looked at Free State Stars and the opportunity to play was there and that is why I came here.

‘But so far I’m not yet happy obviously but of course it is all about game time – and it is why I came to the team, to add value,’ he added.

Phungwayo is hopeful of further improvement following his side’s maiden league victory of the season against Polokwane City.

‘The coach has done everything so far and it is just up to us to convert our chances and obviously close the back door and that is up to us.

‘But the aim is the top eight. There’ll be the Nedbank Cup still to come and that is what we aiming for,’ he concluded.

Luc Eymael’s side host SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership encounter at Goble Park on Wednesday night with kickoff set for 20:00.