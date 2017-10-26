Folau at wing for Wallabies

Israel Folau will start on the wing and Karmichael Hunt at fullback when the Wallabies take on the Barbarians in Sydney on Saturday.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has made 13 changes to the starting XV that featured in the recent win against the All Blacks.

Folau will start on the wing for the first time since 2013 and then be rested for Australia’s end-of-year tour.

Scrumhalf Nick Phipps will lead the side, while centre Samu Kerevi and prop Allan Alaalatoa have been listed as his deputies.

Wallabies – 15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Israel Folau, 10 Duncan Paia’aua, 9 Nick Phipps (c), 8 Lopeti Timani, 7 Jack Dempsey, 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Lukhan Tui, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Jordan Uelese, 1 Tom Robertson.

Subs: 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tetera Faulkner, 18 Jermaine Ainsley, 19 Kane Douglas, 20 Ben McCalman, 21 Joe Powell, 22 Curtis Rona, 23 Izaia Perese.