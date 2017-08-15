Five Springboks released to Currie Cup

Warrick Gelant, Lizo Gqoboka, Oupa Mohoje, Francois Venter and Dillyn Leyds have been released from the Springboks to play in the Currie Cup.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday. Gelant and Gqboka (Blue Bulls), Mohoje and Venter (Cheetahs), and Leyds (Western Province) will feature for their Currie Cup teams on the weekend and thus won’t be considered for the Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Bok matchday squad will be named on Thursday. The 28-man squad for the away match against Argentina will be announced next Tuesday, and depart for Salta, Argentina, next Wednesday.

Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallio Images