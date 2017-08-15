Feutmba: Football isn’t a one man show

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba believe the club has enough quality within the squad to succeed with forward Khama Billiat.

The 26-year-old’s future with the club remains in doubt following speculations linking him with a move away from Sundowns.

The Brazilians could risk losing Billiat on a free transfer if he decides against renewing his contract with the club.

Feutmba insists that Sundowns shouldn’t stop Billiat from leaving the club, as he believes that club has enough depth in the squad to fill his role.

‘Khama has been playing a major role at Sundowns in the trophies they have won. But football is not a one man show,’ Feutmba told KickOff.com.

‘For Sundowns to achieve, they needed everybody in the team to play a role. They have quality team and I personally believe they can still do well without him. It’s football. We played for that team and many players came after us and the team still did well.

‘It’s not about one player. You can’t take away anything from Khama, but if he wants to leave then they should wish him luck and let him go.

‘Maybe he is looking for another challenge, you never know. If he does not want to play, then let him go. I don’t think you should keep a player who wants to leave.’

The 48-year-old believes Pitso Mosimane’s side are strong contenders to challenge for the Absa Premiership and Caf Champions League title this season.

‘I think they can compete for the league. They have a strong team. They are doing well in the Champions League as well. I believe they are the top team in this country and they can still compete for many trophies,’ he added.

Mamelodi Sundowns will now travel to the Lucas Moripe Stadium when they take on SuperSport United in their opening Absa Premiership encounter on Saturday.

Kick-off has been set for 15:00.