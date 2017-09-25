Ferreira explains Komphela-Schloss tiff

Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira has revealed that there is no situation between COO Jonathan Schloss and Steve Komphela, despite the latter’s claims.

The defending Absa Premiership champions played to a 1-1 draw in their league tie against Chiefs, but their encounter was marred by an post-match incident between Komphela and Schloss.

Chiefs coach alleged that Schloss confronted him and disrespected him after the final whistle, with Komphela having submitted a report to Wits coach Gavin Hunt.

Ferreira cleared the air regarding the between the two, revealing that the Wits technical team think highly of Komphela.

‘There is no situation,’ Ferreira says. ‘Jonathan, myself, George [Mogotsi], everyone in the club thinks very highly of Steve Komphela.

‘I consider Steve as a friend, not only just a colleague in the football fraternity.

‘I have nothing but respect. I know Jonathan has got nothing but respect for Steve. I know George has nothing but respect for Steve,’ he concluded.