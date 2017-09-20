FedExCup: Who needs to do what

Jordan Spieth will arrive in East Lake as number one seed, knowing that a win will guarantee a second FedExCup triumph and the $10-million prize. Here’s who needs to do what at the TOUR Championship.

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

• If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup

• Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-three finish

• Can finish as low as a 2-way tie for 6th and still have a mathematical chance of winning

Dustin Johnson