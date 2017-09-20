 FedExCup: Who needs to do what - SportsClub
    Jordan Spieth will arrive in East Lake as number one seed, knowing that a win will guarantee a second FedExCup triumph and the $10-million prize. Here’s who needs to do what at the TOUR Championship.

    Jordan Spieth

    • If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
    • Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-five finish
    • Can finish as low as 29th and still have a mathematical chance of winning

    Justin Thomas

    • If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
    • Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-three finish
    • Can finish as low as a 2-way tie for 6th and still have a mathematical chance of winning

    Dustin Johnson

    • If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
    • Has a reasonable chance of winning with a second-place finish
    • Can finish as low as T4 and still have a mathematical chance of winning

    Marc Leishman

    • If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
    • Has a reasonable chance of winning with a second-place finish
    • Can finish as low as T3 and still have a mathematical chance of winning

    Jon Rahm

    • If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
    • Can finish as low as a 2-way tie for 2nd and still have a mathematical chance of winning

    Rickie Fowler

    Must win the TOUR Championship AND
    • No. 1 must finish T2 or worse
    • Can finish second and still have a mathematical chance of winning

    Hideki Matsuyama

    Must win the TOUR Championship AND
    • No. 1 must finish in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
    • No. 2 must finish T2 or worse

    Justin Rose

    Must win the TOUR Championship, AND
    • No. 1 must finish third or worse
    • No. 2 must finish T2 or worse
    • No. 3 must finish second or worse

