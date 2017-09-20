FedExCup: Who needs to do what

Jordan Spieth will arrive in East Lake as number one seed, knowing that a win will guarantee a second FedExCup triumph and the $10-million prize. Here’s who needs to do what at the TOUR Championship.
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
• If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
• Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-three finish
• Can finish as low as a 2-way tie for 6th and still have a mathematical chance of winning
Dustin Johnson
• If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
• Has a reasonable chance of winning with a second-place finish
• Can finish as low as T4 and still have a mathematical chance of winning
Marc Leishman
• If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
• Has a reasonable chance of winning with a second-place finish
• Can finish as low as T3 and still have a mathematical chance of winning
Jon Rahm
• If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
• Can finish as low as a 2-way tie for 2nd and still have a mathematical chance of winning
Rickie Fowler
Must win the TOUR Championship AND
• No. 1 must finish T2 or worse
• Can finish second and still have a mathematical chance of winning
Hideki Matsuyama
Must win the TOUR Championship AND
• No. 1 must finish in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse
• No. 2 must finish T2 or worse
Justin Rose
Must win the TOUR Championship, AND
• No. 1 must finish third or worse
• No. 2 must finish T2 or worse
• No. 3 must finish second or worse
• If he wins the TOUR Championship, he wins the FedExCup
• Has a reasonable chance of winning with a top-five finish
• Can finish as low as 29th and still have a mathematical chance of winning