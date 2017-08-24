FedExCup playoffs: Oosthuizen leads SA fight

Louis Oosthuizen heads a five-strong South African contingent at the first of four FedExCup playoffs events this week at the Northern Trust Open.

The FedExCup playoffs offer $32-million in prize money, meaning a total of $67 million is on the line over the four weeks. The playoffs were introduced in 2007 and was first won by Tiger Woods. Rory McIlroy, fit enough for the season finale, will attempt to do what no player has ever done – defend the title and the mega bonus that comes along with it.

Five South Africans have made it through to the first event but two – Tyrone Van Aswegen and Rory Sabbatini – are in danger of missing the second event. the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston, which is limited to 100 players.

The third event is the BMW Championship outside of Chicago with just 70 players attempting to play their way into the finale – The Tour Championship at East Lake (Atlanta).

LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN

FedExCup rank: 34

Season highlight: T2 The Players and PGA Championship

Tour Championship appearances: 1

CHARL SCHWARTZEL

FedExCup rank: 51

Season highlight: 3rd The Masters

Tour Championship appearances: 2

BRANDEN GRACE

FedExCup rank: 86

Season highlight: T6 The Open

Tour Championship appearances: 0

TYRONE VAN ASWEGEN

FedExCup rank: 108

Season highlight: T7 Cimb Classic

Tour Championship appearances: 0

RORY SABBATINI

FedExCup rank: 117

Season highlight: T4 Wyndham Championship

Tour Championship appearances: 0

Petri Oeschger/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images