FedExCup playoffs: Oosthuizen leads SA fight

Louis Oosthuizen heads a five-strong South African contingent at the first of four FedExCup playoffs events this week at the Northern Trust Open.
The FedExCup playoffs offer $32-million in prize money, meaning a total of $67 million is on the line over the four weeks. The playoffs were introduced in 2007 and was first won by Tiger Woods. Rory McIlroy, fit enough for the season finale, will attempt to do what no player has ever done – defend the title and the mega bonus that comes along with it.
Five South Africans have made it through to the first event but two – Tyrone Van Aswegen and Rory Sabbatini – are in danger of missing the second event. the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston, which is limited to 100 players.
The third event is the BMW Championship outside of Chicago with just 70 players attempting to play their way into the finale – The Tour Championship at East Lake (Atlanta).
LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN
FedExCup rank: 34
Season highlight: T2 The Players and PGA Championship
Tour Championship appearances: 1
CHARL SCHWARTZEL
FedExCup rank: 51
Season highlight: 3rd The Masters
Tour Championship appearances: 2
BRANDEN GRACE
FedExCup rank: 86
Season highlight: T6 The Open
Tour Championship appearances: 0
TYRONE VAN ASWEGEN
FedExCup rank: 108
Season highlight: T7 Cimb Classic
Tour Championship appearances: 0
RORY SABBATINI
FedExCup rank: 117
Season highlight: T4 Wyndham Championship
Tour Championship appearances: 0
Petri Oeschger/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images