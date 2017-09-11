Faf to captain Proteas across all formats

CSA has announced that Faf du Plessis will captain the Proteas ODI side which makes him the South African captain across all formats.

The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa approved the recommendation of the National Selection Panel to appoint Du Plessis as captain of the ODI squad with immediate effect.

He takes the place of AB de Villiers who had resigned as the captain. Du Plessis will thus captain the Proteas in all three formats.

‘Congratulations to Faf on his appointment as the natural successor to the ODI leadership,’ commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

Du Plessis is currently in Pakistan to captain the World XI side who will face the hosts in a three-match T20I series.

‘He has established himself as one of the best leaders in world cricket and this was reflected in his appointment as the captain for the World XI.’

His first series in charge of the ODI squad will be against Bangladesh with their three-match ODI series kicking off on 15 October.

Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images