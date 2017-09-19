Etzebeth: Leave our families out of it

Eben Etzebeth has slammed Springbok supporters for targeting the players’ wives and girlfriends after their 57-0 loss against the All Blacks.

Upon the team’s arrival in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon, Etzebeth said some of the Boks’ partners had been subjected to ‘nasty messages’.

‘I can understand people being upset with us. They’re allowed to be, but keep our families out of it,’ Etzebeth told Netwerk24.com.

‘There are some terrible people out there, saying some nasty things to our wives and girlfriends, and that’s not nice to hear.’

The 25-year-old added that while the team did receive a warm welcome at the airport, he was surprised by the backlash from the general public.

‘There are still a few people that wanted to take pictures with us and that applauded us when we got home. But, yes, there were plenty of people that were extremely negative. We understand that, but we always give our all on the pitch,’ said Etzebeth.

Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images