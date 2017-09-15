Etzebeth hasn’t lost competitive edge

Eben Etzebeth says the Springbok captaincy has made him even more competitive.

Etzebeth was asked at Friday’s captain’s press conference whether he needed to tone down his ‘very competitive’ nature.

The lock gave a wry smile and chuckled before replying: ‘It’s funny, I’ve only had one yellow card in 60 Tests, so I won’t be in the sin-bin that much. Also in Super Rugby, over 50 games and one yellow card, just to comment on that.

‘You are even more competitive when you are captain, you actually want the team to do even better, you want to win more.

‘The competitive side of me has actually improved a lot. You want to walk off the field as a victorious captain.’

Etzebeth dismissed suggestions that the All Blacks would be weaker without experienced first-choice props Owen Franks and Joe Moody, who are injured. Their replacements, Kane Hames and Nepo Laulala, have just eight Test caps between them.

‘It’s the same as the Springboks, if you put on an All Blacks jersey you must be very good.

‘I really rate them [Hames and Laulala], they’re good players. I know they’ve lost two experienced props but they still have a guy like [Wyatt] Crockett on the bench who also brings lot of experience. They are obviously two good players if they get picked ahead of him.

‘It won’t be too much of a loss to them. Once you step in to play for your country, you want to do everything to play really well.’

The Boks are unbeaten in six Tests this year, but Etzebeth admitted the All Blacks would be their biggest challenge.

‘Earlier this week a New Zealand guy told me, forget about the Wallabies and the British & Irish Lions, the Springboks and the All Blacks is probably the biggest rivalry in rugby, and I think the same.

‘We know they are our biggest competition and hopefully they know we are their biggest … this Saturday is our biggest challenge of the year so far and we can’t wait.’

