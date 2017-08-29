‘Etzebeth commands respect’

Allister Coetzee believes that Eben Etzebeth and the Springbok leadership group as a whole are well placed to negotiate the challenge of touring Australasia. JON CARDINELLI reports.

The Boks beat Argentina 41-23 in Salta last Saturday to record their fifth successive victory. After making significant improvements upfront and on defence, they will head into the more challenging battles against Australia and New Zealand with form and confidence.

The coach and the captain were in high spirits when they chatted to a group of reporters at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday. The win in Salta marked the Boks’ first away win since October 2015. Having ticked that box, they will now attempt to claim a first win in Australia since 2013, and a first in New Zealand since 2009.

‘We’re excited to see how we go against those two teams,’ Etzebeth said. ‘They’re two of the best teams in the world. We can’t wait to get to Australasia.

‘We’ve gone from seventh to third in the world rankings in the space of five games. That’s pretty good for us. However, we are still looking to climb that ladder by two more spots.’

This Bok group was afforded more time to plan and prepare in the pre-season. It was also given the chance to form a new leadership group and a new team culture.

On Tuesday, Coetzee marvelled at how far the group had come in the space of a few months. He also commended Etzebeth’s leadership over the past three Tests.

The lock has proved a more than capable stand-in for the injured Warren Whiteley. His on-field management of the players as well as his tactical decision-making has been spot on.

‘I’m really chuffed about the leadership,’ the Bok coach said. ‘In the past we had one captain. All of a sudden we have another four strong candidates.

‘We used to be worried about losing a captain, as we weren’t sure about who could step in next. Losing Warren presented us with an opportunity, though. Eben has done really well in that role. Siya Kolisi and Jaco Kriel have played key supporting roles, too.

‘We call it battle talk, that is how things are executed by the leadership group on the field. When we are under pressure, or when we concede points, the players have to respond. In that respect, these guys have been fantastic. Eben will take care of managing the referee and one of the other leaders will look to fix the area in his department.

‘Eben has been really good,’ Coetzee added. ‘When he speaks, it makes sense and everybody listens. There’s a healthy respect for Eben and for the other members of the leadership group.’

Etzebeth admitted that he never saw himself as a potential captain. After doing the job for three Tests, and after leading the team to three wins, he finds himself at home with the responsibility.

‘It’s been unbelievable,’ he said. ‘I can honestly say this has been the best time with the Boks. I’ve cherished every moment. The guys around me like Elton Jantjies, Siya, Jaco, Tendai [Mtawarira] have helped. The coaches have laid out the plans and made it easier.

‘I like expressing my emotions on the field. Maybe a bit more when we get into a huddle. Running out at the front for your country is really special. I never imagined I’d be doing it; never in my wildest dreams.

‘If you’d asked me if I thought I’d be captain a few years ago, I’d probably have said no. It’s starting to feel more natural, though.’

Photo: @Springboks/Twitter