Etzebeth to captain Boks

Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks in the Rugby Championship in the injury-enforced absence of Warren Whiteley.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee confirmed that Etzebeth, who led the side in the third Test against France when Whiteley was unavailable, will continue in the captain’s role. Flank Siya Kolisi has been named vice-captain.

Whiteley will be out of action for at least six more weeks due to a groin injury. The ailment will rule him out for the opening part of the Rugby Championship.

‘Eben did an excellent job against France in Johannesburg, when he had to step in at short notice after the late withdrawal of Warren,’ said Coetzee. ‘He enjoys the respect of his teammates and also commands respect on and off the field.

‘He is well supported by our strong leadership group, which consists of Siya, Tendai Mtawarira and Elton Jantjies.’

Etzebeth has played in 57 Tests since making his debut in 2012.

The Boks start their campaign against Argentina on 19 August in Port Elizabeth. They will play the Pumas in Salta the following week.

Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP Photo