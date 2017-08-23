Erasmus ready to return ‘tomorrow’

Rassie Erasmus says he will return to South Africa as soon as Munster find his replacement.

On 30 June, SA Rugby announced Erasmus had been appointed to fill its vacant director of rugby role, which will see the 44-year-old oversee the eight national teams; the participation and management of the national union’s 20 competitions as well as the development of players, coaches and referees.

Erasmus initially signed a three-year contract with Munster, but his employment term will be terminated on 31 December 2017 by mutual consent. The same applies to defence coach Jacques Nienaber, who is also leaving Munster to rejoin SA Rugby.

However, Erasmus told Munster’s website that they could leave the club before then.

‘The priority is finding the right replacement and if that means us staying until October, November or December, so be it, it’s an open discussion.

‘I will coach and do my very best for as long as I am here, but if they find a replacement coach tomorrow and say I must go tomorrow, then I will go.’

Erasmus also explained why he accepted the job at SA Rugby.

‘In making the decision to move [to Munster] I always said that one day I would like to coach the Springboks if the opportunity arose.

‘In June, SA Rugby confirmed how the newly created position would work and when I spoke to [Munster CEO] Garrett [Fitzgerald] and [IRFU performance director] David [Nucifora] they confirmed they wouldn’t stand in my way.

‘It was a national job, a wonderful opportunity and not with an opposition team. That was the spirit in which it was handled and both management and players understand the reason for leaving.’

Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Getty Images