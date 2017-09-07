Emery: Mbappe set to make PSG debut

Kylian Mbappe is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain after head coach Unai Emery declared the teenage sensation ready for action.

Mbappe was unveiled as a PSG player on Wednesday, having arrived from Ligue 1 champions Monaco on an initial loan move that will be made permanent ahead of next season for a reported €180-million.

After starting in Monaco’s season opener last month, the 18-year-old forward was an unused substitute in the next three consecutive matches amid his impending move to hometown club PSG, but the France international is in line to face Metz on Friday, according to Emery.

‘He is ready. He was with the team on Monday and Tuesday, but as he played with France, he just made some soft training sessions,’ Emery said.

‘He has played, he is in good form, I think he is ready to be in the group and to play with us, and that’s what we really want the most.’

Mbappe is set to link up with €222m-rated teammate Neymar and Edinson Cavani in a three-man forward line, though he is likely to take up his place on the wing, with the latter occupying the central role.

Emery said: ‘He is an attacking player. We have all the players we want for the attack now. And we have worked to understand how we want them to play, the positions. We know he can play as the striker first, but he can play on the left wing or even on the right wing.

‘I have talked with Kylian and we have talked about that, how we want him to play, but always thinking of the team first.’

‘It’s great to work with all the players, not only Mbappe or Neymar, but Dani Alves and [Yuri] Berchiche too,’ the Spaniard added. ‘And the players who wanted to stay, even if some big clubs tried to make them sign: [Marco] Verratti, Marquinhos, [Julian] Draxler and [Angel] Di Maria.

‘They decided to stay and it’s important because it means they think it’s the best place for them to improve.’

