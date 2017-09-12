Els puts family, friends above golf

Ernie Els has withdrawn from this week’s European Tour stop in the Netherlands to help family and friends in the fallout from Hurricane Irma.

The Big Easy was due to tee it up in the KLM Open but announced his withdrawal on Monday citing that his ‘ first concern at the moment and the coming days is to support my family and our friends and staff at Els for Autism. We must be ready for the consequences of this terrible storm.’

Tournament director Daan Slooter understood Els’ decision, saying; ‘We all understand his choice and hope with him that the damage after the hurricane is not too bad and that everyone is safe.’

Joost Luiten is the defending champion.