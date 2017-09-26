Ellis: We never felt threatened at any stage

Banyana Banyana interim coach Desiree Ellis hailed her sides character after defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship on Sunday.

The 54-year-old made history on Sunday by becoming the first South African to win the Cosafa Women’s Championship both as a player and a coach.

Ellis believes her side showed great characteristics to dominate the encounter and clinch the Cosafa Cup at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

‘I believe the tournament was won on that day, even though we didn’t know it then,’ Ellis told Safa.net.

‘The character displayed on the day carried us through and I guess that is why we were so comfortable in the final against the hosts with all their supporters.

‘We all believed that if we survived that miracle against Zambia, no one will stand in our way. It was a special performance from a special group of players.

‘In the final we were in control and never felt threatened at any stage. We played a very good game and I am proud of this team.’

Photo: Safa website