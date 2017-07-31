Ellis Park sold out for Super Rugby final

Tickets for Saturday’s Super Rugby decider between the Lions and Crusaders at Ellis Park have been sold out.

The Lions’ ticket office confirmed that there will be a 61,500 capacity crowd for the final after tickets were sold out on Monday afternoon.

The system will be checked for any errors and should any tickets become available, they will go to fans who left the ticket office empty-handed on Monday.

Additionally, season ticket holders have until Wednesday to redeem their tickets. Those who fail to do so, will lose their right to attend the game and those tickets will be released back into the system on Thursday.

