Elgar, Amla cruise to milestones

Dean Elgar scored his maiden 150 and Hashim Amla a century to steer South Africa to 411-1 at lunch on day two in Potchefstroom. JON CARDINELLI reports.

‘There’s absolutely no assistance here for the bowlers,’ said Shaun Pollock in his pitch report before the start of play. The former Proteas captain suggested that Bangladesh – who put South Africa in to bat on day one – would struggle to get wickets early on day two.

Elgar and Amla took few risks over the course of the first session. By lunch, the pair had added 113 runs to the overnight score and stretched the second-wicket partnership to 215.

Elgar surpassed his previous high score of 140, and then went to his maiden 150 with a four and a six. Bangladesh will need to apply more pressure after lunch – perhaps through their spinners – if they are going to stop Elgar from scoring a double ton.

Amla also looks set for a score of 200-plus. South Africa’s premier batsman scored his first century since January at Senwes Park on Friday. With 27 Test tons, Amla has joined Graeme Smith at second on the list of South African centurions – Jacques Kallis is first with 45.

The Proteas have played themselves into a commanding position. They should look to declare later in the day – after posting between 500 and 600 – and then bowl Bangladesh out twice over the next two days.

Wickets won’t be easy to come by on this track, though. Rain is forecast for Sunday and so the Proteas’ brains trust will also need to factor that into their plans.

SA 411-1 (1st innings) – Dean Elgar 172 not out, Aiden Markram 97, Hashim Amla 137 not out

