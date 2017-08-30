El Gaish sign former Chiefs striker Abraw

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars striker Camaldine Abraw has joined Egyptian outfit Tala’a El-Gaish.



The Togolese international has now put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Egyptian Premier League side.

The 27-year-old spent two seasons at Amakhosi, where he netted six goals and assisted a further four from 28 appearances in all competitions.

Abraw was close to joining Bidvest Wits after training with the club, but Gavin Hunt opted to sign Amr Gamal from Al Ahly instead, prompting the striker to join Tala’a El-Gaish.

The Togolese international had a number of stints in France with LB Chateauroux, Les Herbiers VF and AS Cherbourg, while also spending time at Morocco with Hassania d’Agadir.

Over the course of his career, Abraw has managed to rack up a total of 89 appearances in all competitions, while scoring 13 goals and creating eight.