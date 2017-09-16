Duminy retires from Test cricket

JP Duminy has announced his retirement from Test cricket and will focus on the shorter formats.

According to IOL, the Proteas batsman has hung up his whites and stepped away from both Tests and first-class cricket, which will see him miss out on the Bangladesh Test series.

‘I certainly know that my playing career is far from over, and my hope is that with the backing of Cricket South Africa, the Cape Cobras, teammates, family, friends and supporters, I will be given the opportunity to continue to give my very best to the sport that I love dearly,’ Duminy told Independent Media on Friday.

‘But after a long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test-match cricket with immediate effect.

‘I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches over the last 16 years.’

Duminy will continue to play ODIs and T20 cricket for the Cobras and Proteas, as well as T20s for the Cape Town Knight Riders where he was selected as captain for the T20 Global League which kicks off in November.

Duminy’s last Test was against England in July, where he managed scores of 15 and 2, in the Proteas’ 211-run defeat.

He has played 46 Tests for South Africa scoring 2 103 runs @ 32.85 which includes six tons and eight half-centuries. Duminy also managed to pick up 42 wickets @ 38.11.

One of the highlights of his Test career was the 2008 Test series in Australia. He managed a 50 in the Proteas second innings in Perth to help SA seal a six-wicket victory in the first Test.

He backed this up with a 166 in the second Test in Melbourne, which helped South Africa set up a nine-wicket victory and claim the series Down Under. This remains his career-best score.

The 33-year-old will also be focusing on pushing development programs through his organisation the JP21 project.

Photo: Ryan Pierse/CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images