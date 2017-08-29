Duminy launches Super Eights festival

JP Duminy unveiled a new JP 21 Project initiative, the Super Eights Charity Cricket day, at a media launch in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The eight-over tournament’s main aim is to raise funds for Duminy’s organisation, which is built upon spreading cricket in underprivileged communities and schools, particularly in the Western Cape areas of Mitchell’s Plain and Strandfontein.

Speaking exclusively to SACricketmag.com, the Proteas batsman revealed his aims and goals for the tournament.

‘The main is to make money for the project,’ he said ‘We are going to have a cricket festival at the Val de Vie Estate, with four teams captained by myself, Morne [Morkel], Faf [du Plessis], and AB [de Villiers].’

‘Each team will have its own owner,’ he continued ‘Corporates will buy into each team, featuring Celebrities, Cricket stars and Legends, including a spot for each one of the captains. Each owner will be revealed over the next few weeks.’

The JP 21 project has always aimed to help underprivileged kids stay off the streets and to prevent them from becoming victims of violence and drugs in their community, through the love of the game.

‘We have seen over the last two years, just through the success we’ve had within the project, how the kids have been affected,’ Duminy continued.

‘We see the smiles on their faces from playing Cricket and being a part of the JP 21 project, that is fulfilment in itself for us. Just getting them away from the negative influences in their community is a big tick for us.

‘We want to let them know that there are other role models out there. I’ve been fortunate enough to be seen as one of those role models, and my job is to make sure that I can make a difference.’

Morkel also chipped in on the reason he got involved with the Super Eights concept.

‘I’m a friend of JP and I’m here today to support and help out with this fantastic cause,’ Morkel told SACricketmag.com.

‘It’s important for us as cricketers to give back to the country, kids and the community and JP has taken this one step forward … It’s important for us to go out there as teammates to help, by going out there to put smiles on people’s and kids’ faces.’

The JP21 Super Eights Charity Cricket Day will take place on Sunday 17 December at Val de Vie Estate in Franschhoek, Paarl.

The event is fully endorsed and supported by fellow South African Athlete and Val De Vie Marketing Director Ryk Neethling who will be in attendance.

Tickets are Available online at: http://bit.ly/JP21SuperEights_Tickets

For more information please contact:

Sylvie Hurford – Senior Communication Director, VIVIDLUXURY

Sylvie@vividluxury.co.za