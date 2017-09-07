Du Toit starts for Springboks

Lock Pieter-Steph du Toit will start ahead of Franco Mostert in Saturday’s Test between the Springboks and Wallabies in Perth.

In a surprise move, Allister Coetzee has opted for the extra bulk of Du Toit in the second row, with Mostert being rested fully, which means Lood de Jager moves on to the bench.

The only other change to the starting lineup sees Ross Cronjé returns from injury to start at scrumhalf in place of Francois Hougaard, who drops to the bench.

There is one other change among the replacements, with Handré Pollard taking up a spot previously occupied by Curwin Bosch.

‘Franco has played an enormous amount of rugby – at Super Rugby level, playing club rugby in Japan and starting all of our Tests matches so far this year,’ Coetzee explained.

‘We have to be sensible in managing the workload of certain players, such as Franco. We are fortunate to have a number of very good locks. Pieter-Steph now gets an opportunity to start again, and we know what he is capable of.’

According to Coetzee, Pollard has worked extremely hard to get back into selection frame after another injury sustained earlier this year.

‘I am really satisfied with the way he has trained till now and it’s great for the team to have a player of his calibre on the bench.’

Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane,19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard/Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images